We open Press Review with a column published this 8M in the newspaper 'El País' and that reviews some of the examples of degradation in equality and gender perspective policies in Latin America. From the prohibition of inclusive language in Argentina by the Government of Javier Milei to a bill in Peru to change the name of the Ministry of Women to the Ministry of the Family.

#Press #review #Guatemala #Argentina #alarms #setback #women39s #rights #39El #País39