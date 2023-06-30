We open a press review with the headlines of the European media in their printed headlines, which this Friday, June 39, report the progress of the protests and riots in France after the death of the young Nahel, 17, at the hands of the police after a point blank shot. “The escalation” or “France in flames”, reported media such as ‘La Soir’ in Belgium or ‘The Independent’ in the United Kingdom. The third night of the popular revolt resulted in 667 arrests and is already the most explosive episode since 2005.

