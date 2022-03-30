We dedicate Revista de Prensa to addressing the relationship between the presenter of ‘Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump and Russian state television in the framework of the Kremlin’s narrative regarding the invasion of Ukraine. We analyze this confluence of interests with excerpts from the ‘Russia 1’ channel, the ‘Fox News’ program Tucker Carlson Tonight and with articles from ‘The Daily Beast’, ‘Mediapart’, the ‘New York Times’ and the ‘Washington Post’ .

