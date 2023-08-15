We open the Press Magazine with the report from the American media ‘The Washington Post’, which reports the four news that mark the accusation against former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential elections in the state of Georgia. It is the fourth accusation against the tycoon in recent months and it stands out, among other things, why 18 people of his confidence were accused along with him and why it could be a televised trial.

