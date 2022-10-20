We dedicate Press Review to comment on part of the ‘Washington Post’ newspaper investigation into “retired American generals and admirals getting high-ranking jobs with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.” The investigation addresses from different angles the cases of “more than 500 ex-military who have accepted lucrative jobs since 2015 working for foreign governments, mainly in countries known for human rights violations.”

#Press #Review #Military #Works #Saudi #Arabia #Washington #Post #Reveals