Immediately behind Verstappen

Second and third, behind only Max Verstappen, not even that far, given that the gap in the end was only 48 thousandths. There Ferrari, in Austria, in the Red Bull den, it rediscovered itself unexpectedly strong. In yesterday’s qualifying Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz grabbed the first and second row, even giving the idea of ​​being able to try and annoy the absolute master of this championship on his team’s home track, where Max has already won four times in his career . For a few hours there was even the illusion of an all red front row, for discussions about one possible penalty to be applied to Verstappen for impeding. Then everything ended up in a stalemate.

Signs of rebirth

However, it is not surprising that the Italian newspapers have dedicated space to this red rebirthdemonstration that the updates ported to the SF-23 are working properly. The focus today will be entirely dedicated to the Sprint, with qualifying in the morning and mini-race in the afternoon, while tomorrow we will return to focus on the ‘real’ Grand Prix. For now, the protagonists of the Prancing Horse do not want to go too far, aware that the underdogs are always on Verstappen’s shoulders. But already maintaining these positions at the end of tomorrow’s race would represent an important growth signal sent to the other two teams competing for the role of anti-Red Bull: Mercedes and Aston Martin.

First smiles

“Verstappen continues his unbeatable season, but this time he has two Ferraris ready to attack him – highlights Stefano Mancini on The print – […] for an hour the Ferrari savors an all-red front row […]but that would be too much. However, there are good reasons to rejoice: the treatment begun in Canada and continued on the Austrian hills continues to give its effects. Team principal Vasseur can finally smile not at his jokes, but at the results […]. Now cross your fingers: if for the first time the SF-23 were also competitive over distance, it would be a turning point: the confirmation that the technical office in Maranello has finally understood how the car behaves. […]”.

Watch the race pace

“In the bullring, here are the ladies in red. The two Ferraris climbing the ups and downs of the Red Bull Ring to get closer to the top are not mirages – also remarks Alessandra Retico on The Republic – […] Is Maranello back? It’s the race that counts and that’s where the Cavallino has had the biggest problems so far. Meanwhile, he beat Mercedes […] and Aston Martin […]. […]. The Scuderia will try to put the efforts of these months to good use to get back on track. Already since Canada two weeks ago something has changed in the behavior and wheelbase of the SF 23 […]. The front wing and the revised bottom, after the developments introduced in Barcelona (panels and bottom again), are bearing the first fruits after being tasted at Fiorano during the commercial shooting. […]“