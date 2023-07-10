Ups and downs

This Ferrari is traveling on a roller coaster, in a Formula 1 that, behind the usual Max Verstappen, enjoys shuffling the cards Sunday after Sunday, crashing those teams that had done well the week before and always bringing new protagonists to the top. At Silverstone it was McLaren’s turn, which has grown exponentially in the last two races thanks to the new updates brought to the track. And so while Norris and Piastri enjoy second and fourth place – which could have been a double podium without the entry of the Safety Car – in Maranello we need to lick our wounds. In Austria the SF-23 had given the best responses of its season. On the other hand, the worst ones have arrived in the country across the Channel.

Behind the Williams

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz arrived under the checkered flag in ninth and tenth position, at the end of a GP in which nothing worked. In addition to Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin, the two reds were also beaten by the Williams of an extraordinary Alex Albon. In England Ferrari was the sixth force on the track. An unexpected collapse that could not go unnoticed even in the Italian press.

“Ferrari could not win the Silverstone Grand Prix – writes Stefano Mancini on The print – […] but neither was she to lose it in this way. Wrong strategies, excess of prudence, wrong reading of the race, riders who complain: Leclerc’s ninth place and Sainz’s tenth place refer to the darkest moments of the beginning of the championship, when tire wear in the race weighed down any ambition for a result. The paradox is that yesterday […] the SF-23’s tires did not degrade. The riders could have pushed more and above all they could have fitted softer compounds (the soft ones inexplicably remained inside the pits) […]”.

Hunting for the podium among the Constructors

This result also complicates the run-up in the Constructors’ classification: third place is 24 points away, second – occupied by Mercedes – 46 points. “Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri […] they painted orange […] on Sunday at Silverstone – points out Paolo Rossi on The Republicto – […] sending the tide of British enthusiasts into raptures […]. However, the bubbles of the day end, and here instead the sad notes begin. In Ferrari red which, objectively speaking, has experienced another day which will not be filed away with pride. Leclerc ninth, Sainz tenth and performance to be quickly removed from collective memory. And if structurally the single-seaters weren’t designed to excel on the British circuit, too a couple of human errors contributed to making the situation worse: one of strategy, the pit stop all too early by Leclerc, the other a mistake in the corner by Sainz (finished long) which made him lose three positions in the lap of an amen […]“.