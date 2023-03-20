“We need to understand”. Frederic Vasseur, team principal of Ferrari, at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix returned to recite the refrain of his predecessor Mattia Binotto. The Scuderia di Maranello is faced with a decidedly unexpected situation. Red Bull is in another category as Charles Leclerc has pointed out since Bahrain, but on a track on paper favorable to the SF-23 Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc did not go beyond sixth and seventh place in a race still marred by fact that Leclerc instead of from the front row started in twelfth position due to the introduction of the third control unit after Sakhir’s problems. Below are some extracts from today’s newspapers in a press review that can only be negative towards Ferrari.

A redhead like that hurts the heart

“For Ferrari it is pitch dark. During the Jeddah night, the frightening limits of the SF23 were dramatically highlighted. And imagining a way out is really difficult – Leo Turrini’s analysis on today’s edition of The Rest of the Pug – Ferrari was the fourth force on a completely different track from that of Sakhir who had exacerbated the defects of the SF-23. Ferrari hurts the heart of those who love it. The frustration of the fans also extends to the drivers. Vasseur tell us the truth: tell us if what we are seeing is the best that Ferrari can express. Performances like this stifle an emotion that belongs to the whole of Italy”.

Ferrari thoroughly

“Ferrari is losing ground, from second it becomes fourth force in the world championship. In two races he did not collect even one podium – writes Stefano Mancini on The print – the SF-23 is a mysterious object: sometimes it’s fast (never like the Red Bulls, of course), sometimes it’s embarrassing. The day of the launch in Maranello elicited enthusiastic words and excessive optimism. For everyone, it was the Ferrari that would bring home the world title, the fastest Red ever. It was enough to put it on the asphalt and start it on the first few laps of the track to understand that some calculations were wrong and there were some big problems”.

Worse than expected

“Mars here, earth to you. Red Bulls race on their own planet, they have no rival but themselves. A game for two – the incipit of the service on Republic curated by Alessandra Retico – it’s their business, this World Cup. They give everyone more than a second a lap. Only Aston Martin a little on the heels and encouraging flashes from Mercedes. Ferrari? Worse than expected: fourth force. Fred Vasseur tries to cheer up the red spirits. He wants it: Ferrari below expectations on a track that should have rewarded it over Bahrain. Instead: worse than at Sakhir. From 3rd to 4th force. Beaten not only by Aston Martin like two weeks ago. But also from the twisted and opaque Mercedes that plan to revolutionize themselves. Maranello is 4th force in Jeddah. Tired with the pace, wears out the hard tires more than necessary”.