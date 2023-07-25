Perennial crisis

The years go by, the team principals change, the engineers disappear, but the situation in Ferrari continues to remain fixed and immovable, in a perennial state of mediocrity. The trips to Silverstone and Budapest ended respectively with a ninth and tenth and a seventh and eighth place. The numerical certification of how the red is once again the fourth-fifth force in the field. The Hungaroring circuit should theoretically have favored the characteristics of the SF-23, at least according to the words of team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Malicious ‘advertisements’

One of the problems, however, seems to have become just that: the continuous ‘announcements’ from which the men of the red seem to be afflicted. Communication is always based on “we are improving”, but then very often the concrete proof of these steps forward is missing. Now, however, even the Italian press is growing impatient with the internal situation in Maranello. The analysis made by Fulvio Solms on the Sports Courierin which no member of the red ‘family’ is spared: from the team principal to the pilots, up to the top management, everyone has their degree of responsibility.

All responsible

“Fred Vasseur climbs at straws – reads the newspaper of the Capital – he complains about his men’s mistakes when instead the team principal should be a lightning rod, he tells of an SF-23 that does not exist“. A problem is also represented by the two pilots: Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. Not so much for their qualities, which are not in question, but rather for the nascent internal rivalry and – above all – for the diametrically opposed analyzes they are providing of Ferrari’s momentum. A poor harmony that certainly does not help to direct development.

“[…] for the Monegasque, in great personal harmony with Fred Vasseur […], ‘our time will come through work’“, writes Solms quoting Leclerc. Sainz instead it seems “annoyed by a situation that appears to have no outlets, in general for the team and in particular for him […]”. The concern in Maranello is also for what could be there next season: “What kind of project can the same fathers of the SF-23 set up today without having understood why this redhead goes wrong […]? So there are no prerequisites for correcting mistakes”. Finally, the closing is dedicated to presidencyfugitive: “On all this, the leadership crisis of the Cavallino becomes phosphorescent: not a breath from the president Elkann, nor from the CEO Vigna “.