New qualifications, new hopes

The final rush preceding the summer holidays has begun and Ferrari wants to be ready. First Hungary and then Belgium will measure the temperature of an alternating current Ferrari, left with broken bones from the Silverstone weekend and eager to redeem itself in the short term. In Budapest the weekend started well, with the best time set by Charles Leclerc in PL2but to arouse the greatest curiosity is the new qualification format launched by FIA, F1 and Pirelli. An experiment that, if promoted, could become the rule for the future.

Pilots will have to use only hard tires in Q1, only medium in Q2 and only soft in Q3. A choice made to shuffle the cards and wink at ecology, given that in doing so Pirelli can reduce the number of sets of tires to be delivered to the teams from 13 to 11. Yet another novelty designed (also) to revive a championship whose outcome is increasingly obvious and which was not particularly appreciated by some riders: above all Verstappen And Hamiltonwho spared no criticism of the new qualifications.

Red opportunity

Ferrari, on the other hand, seems to like this ‘binding’ format. According to the Italian newspapers land reds of Leclerc and Sainz would even be serious candidates for pole positionat least in the analysis made above The Republic from Massimo Calandri: “[…] The best time set yesterday by Leclerc in free practice comforts Vasseur, but it’s not enough. Today there are qualifications never seen before […]: they say it could be a welcome “help” for the Maranello team, which could fight for pole and tomorrow enhance the characteristics of the SF-23 on a slow and technical track, similar to Montecarlo […]“.

In addition to the present, however, according to Calandri, Maranello is also thinking about the future: “[…] Vasseur confirmed the next arrival […] of a “top guy”[…]. There would be 6-7 names in the notebook […]: the one circled in red corresponds to Loic Serra. […]. Very high profile and extremely useful in a sector — the interaction between tire and car — on which the Reds can improve […]”. But watch out for the usual Max Verstappen who, according to Stefano Mancini on The printplayed hide and seek: “[…] just scroll through the standings to understand that someone is hiding, see under Verstappen. Super Max ended the day with an unprecedented eleventh time […]“.