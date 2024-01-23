





We open Press Review with a report from 'The New York Times' that tells us the story of a chaplain and a prisoner sentenced to death in his last hours of life. The report, signed by Emma Goldberg, focuses on the ethical problems of the death penalty and the need for spiritual accompaniment and emotional support in this situation. At least 13 states in the United States still apply the death penalty.