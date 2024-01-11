





05:37 We open Press Review with the development of the security crisis in Ecuador and the measures planned by the Executive of Daniel Noboa. © France 24

We open Press Review with the development of the security crisis in Ecuador and the measures planned by the Executive of Daniel Noboa. On Wednesday night, January 10, the president announced that he plans to return foreign prisoners to their countries of origin, starting with neighboring Colombia. The Government of Gustavo Petro was in favor of receiving the nearly 1,500 Colombian prisoners in Ecuador, but has asked for respect for dignity and human rights. H H. of people deprived of liberty.