





08:36 We open Press Review with an article from 'Al Jazeera' that takes data from the most recent report by the human rights organizations Iran Human Rights and Together against the Death Penalty about the worrying increase in capital punishment carried out by the government of Tehran in 2023. © France 24

We open Press Review with an article from 'Al Jazeera' that takes the data from the most recent report by the human rights organizations Iran Human Rights and Together against the Death Penalty about the worrying increase in capital punishment, under the Government in 2023 The data maintain that Iran hanged 834 people last year, eight of them in public. This represents an increase of 43%. Half of the executions took place for drug crimes and the increase has to do with the nationwide protests that shook the country, following the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, at the end of 2022. On the list of Executed include 22 women and 167 Baloch Sunnis.