We open Press Review with an article from the American media 'The New York Times', which reports this March 21 about the legal method found by the member countries of the European Union so that the benefits of Russian assets frozen on community soil can now be used to finance the defense of Ukraine. According to the 'Times', since the start of the war the EU has retained more than $330 billion in Russian central bank assets abroad. Now, the profits obtained from these assets could be used, if all EU members vote in favor, to provide up to 15 billion euros to Ukraine for defensive rearmament until 2027.