





05:51

We open Press Review with information from the 'Financial Times' that, citing the words of the director general of Estonia's foreign intelligence, Kaupo Rosin, states that Russia is preparing to redouble its military presence on the border with the Baltic countries (Estonia , Lithuania and Latvia) and with Finland to be prepared for a possible war with NATO in the next decade. According to Estonian services, it is possible that Kremlin forces will deploy war tanks, artillery systems and armored vehicles on the Russian-Baltic margins soon, which is why, they maintain, Alliance members must increase their defense spending to deter to Moscow.