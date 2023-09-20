We open the Press Review with pleasant news for the memory of Argentina: the declaration of one of its buildings, the ESMA Memory Museum, as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A very symbolic act when Argentina celebrates its 40 years of democracy, since the building was used during the dictatorship as a clandestine detention center. There they tortured and murdered dissidents of the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla’s regime.

