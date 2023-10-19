We open Press Review with an analysis from the Spanish media ‘El Orden Mundial’ about what the Israeli Government’s support for Hamas was like in its beginnings. The Middle East power would have supported the group for three reasons: as an electoral asset, to prevent the entry of a more radical group into the Gaza Strip and, above all, to divide the Palestinian movement and destabilize power in the region.

