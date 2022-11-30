We open a press review commenting on an investigation carried out by the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’ about the migratory tragedy that occurred on June 24 at the Chinatown border crossing, which connects Spain, through the autonomous city of Melilla, with Nador , a Moroccan city. There, 23 people died when they tried to cross into the European country and 77 are still missing. The authorities beat them and intoxicated them, generating an avalanche that ended without major responsibilities.

#Press #review #País #investigates #migration #drama #Agony #sides #Melilla #border