We open the Press Review commenting on a special broadcast by the Salvadoran media outlet ‘El Faro’, which over the next few weeks will bring to light reports with some of the survivors who were imprisoned without evidence under the regime of exception promoted by Nayib Bukele and later were released. In the first installment, Professor Alexander Guzmán recounts how he was the victim of beatings and how he saw a colleague die after being beaten by the agents.

