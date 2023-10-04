





We opened Press Review in Russia, after the sentence in absentia to eight and a half years in prison against Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading “false information” about the Russian Army. In addition, the journalist is prohibited from managing websites and social networks for four years. According to ‘The Moscow Times’, Ovsyannikova is in France after fleeing the country and, for the moment, she will not have to serve her sentence.