We open the Press Review with Sweden, which has finally managed to overthrow Turkey’s resistance and lift its veto to join NATO. After the announcement, the Swedish national media accuse that it is not clear that the Nordic country is prepared to enter the military alliance due to lack of troops. For its part, the international press warns that Turkey could now expect carte blanche to enter the European Union after this concession.

#Press #review #Dont #open #champagne #press #reacts #unblocking #Swedens #accession #NATO