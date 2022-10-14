We open Press Review by reviewing the preview made by the local Chinese and international media about the Congress of the Communist Party, which begins on October 16 in Beijing. There, the president and general secretary of the party, Xi Jinping, hopes to be re-elected for his third term. The British media ‘The Guardian’ reports that in the weeks and days prior to this conclave, the Government has arrested hundreds of opponents and critical activists to “silence” their causes.

