We open a press review with a video verified by the ‘NYT’ of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian soldiers. We are talking about the painting attack on the director of the ‘Novaya Gazeta’ media outlet and Nobel Peace Prize winner, an act claimed by a Russian nationalist group. We comment on the German intelligence tests on the Bucha massacre, by ‘Der Spiegel’. We see the story behind the hand of one of Bucha’s corpses, by ‘CNN’ and we close with the winners of the World Press Photo.

#Press #review #Dimitri #Muratov #director #Russian #independent #media #outlet #Novaya #Gazeta #attacked #paint