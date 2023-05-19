





We open the press review with a report from ‘CNN’, which confirmed with Republican sources that the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, will present his official candidacy as a pre-candidate next week before the Federal Election Commission. A fact that will formalize the battle against former President Donald Trump, who already announced months ago his desire to run again in the race for the White House despite the political and judicial scandals against him.