We open Press Review in the United States, where candidate Ron DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race two days before the New Hampshire primary. The news comes after a gruesome campaign that distanced the politician from Donald Trump, former president and favorite of the Republican Party to go to the November elections. If he had run in the New Hampshire primary, polls predicted a “catastrophic” result for DeSantis.

