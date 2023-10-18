We opened Press Review with the shock of the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of civilians dead. Both the Palestinian National Authority and the armed group Hamas have pointed to Israel as the author of the bombing, but the Israeli Government assures that the explosion was the result of a failed missile from the fundamentalist armed group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. A crossed discourse that local and international media pick up.

