





Prison officers watch gang members as they are processed upon arrival after 2,000 gang members were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center, according to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Tecoluca, El Salvador, in this handout distributed to Reuters on 24 February 2023.

We open the Press Review reviewing the controversial tweet on Wednesday between the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro due to the recently inaugurated mega-prison in the Central American country, where last Friday they transferred the first 2,000 suspected gang members. “The results outweigh the rhetoric,” Bukele snapped in the face of criticism from the Colombian president, who said that the prison is “a concentration camp.”