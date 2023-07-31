We open the Press Review with the accusation of the military that overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, about alleged plans by France to want to intervene militarily to return Bazoum to office. This comes a day after hundreds of protesters attacked the French embassy in Niamey, prompting France to threaten retaliation.

#Press #review #Coup #plotters #Niger #accuse #France #wanting #intervene #militarily #Libération