We open Press Review in France with the controversy triggered by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who announced his willingness to dissolve the alternative media outlet ‘Nantes Revoltée’. We continue with “a simple guide to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia” by ‘Al Jazeera’. We jump to Chile, where ‘El País’ devotes its editorial to praising “the balance” of the cabinet presented by Gabriel Boric and we close with ‘El Universal’ from Mexico that “joins the mourning in the country for the murdered journalists.”