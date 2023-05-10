We open Revista de Prensa reviewing the headlines of the US and international media after the conviction for sexual abuse and defmation against former President Donald Trump for the case of unacceptable sexual conduct against the writer E. Jean Carroll in the late 1990s. The newspaper British ‘The Guardian’, for example, analyzes whether this sentence could have negative consequences in the race for the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections.

#Press #review #Consequences #Trumps #candidacy #conviction #sexual #abuse #Guardian