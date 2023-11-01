We open Press Review with the headlines from the Western media about Israel’s bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp, a few kilometers from Gaza City. An attack that left at least 50 dead and 150 injured, according to Gazan authorities. There is disparity in the international press, with headlines highlighting the atrocity of attacking civilian infrastructure and others claiming that the attack resulted in the loss of a senior commander of the Islamist group Hamas.

#Press #review #Childrens #Cemetery #Guardian #Israeli #attack #Jabalia #refugee #camp