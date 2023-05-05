We open the Press Review commenting on recent reports from the international and US press on child and adolescent labor in the US. In the last week it was learned that two children under the age of 10 were working at dawn in a McDonald’s franchise in Kentucky. On the other hand, states such as Iowa or Wisconsin have developed bills to make labor protection for minors more flexible and eliminate “unnecessary obstacles.”

