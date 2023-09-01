





We open the Press Review with international media reports on the Indian government’s decision to hold a G20 summit in peace, away from rhesus monkeys, an invasive species that often roams the streets of New Delhi. To prevent primates from making unwanted scenes with world leaders, authorities have installed life-size figures of langurs, other macaque enemies of the rhesus, and have hired people to imitate their sound.