We open Press Review with an analysis by ‘The Guardian’, which reviews, together with experts, that the history of the conflict in the Gaza Strip makes it impossible to conclude that Hamas, ruler of the enclave, is inflating the death toll. A UN official and the director of Human Rights Watch in the territory affirm that the monitoring carried out for decades is a compelling reason to say that the data is true. The controversy arose after President Joe Biden raised doubts about it. As of October 27, 7,326 Palestinians have died since the escalation between Israel and Hamas began.