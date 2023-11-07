





We open Press Review with reports from various Israeli media on the first month of declared war by the State of Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which leaves more than 10,000 murdered on the Gazan side and 1,400 on the Israeli side. The progressive media ‘Haaretz’ calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because “he endangers Israel at the worst moment in its history.” On the other hand, the conservative ‘Israel Hayom’ points out that “allowing a ceasefire will reduce Israeli deterrence to zero.” The premier gave his first interview on ‘ABC News’ and mentioned that he bears “part of the responsibility” for the intelligence failures that allowed the Hamas attack.