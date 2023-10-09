We open Press Review with the war between Israel and the armed group Hamas, which defends the Palestinian territories from Israeli occupation. Media and cartoonists have echoed in their illustrations the main points of this new phase of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict: the humiliation that this surprise attack represents for Israel, the military disadvantage of the Palestinians and the brutal impact on the lives of the civilians.

#Press #review #Bleeding #media #illustrates #renewed #war #Israel #Hamas