We open Press Review with reports from American media about the growing unrest in the Legislature of the North American country due to the lack of transparency of the Joe Biden Administration regarding the shipment of weapons to Israel. Specifically, the criticism, powerful from within the Democrats, focuses on the Government’s pressure on the Pentagon to avoid the notification requirements to Congress regarding the transfer of military supplies to the Tel Aviv Army, an extreme that does not happen with Ukraine, for example, since in that case the Executive does offer details.