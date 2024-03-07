





07:05 We open Press Review with an article from 'The Washington Post' that analyzes 24 of the proposals, promises and ideas that President Joe Biden made during his State of the Union address in 2023. © France 24

We open Press Review with an article from 'The Washington Post' that analyzes 24 of the proposals, promises and ideas that President Joe Biden made during his State of the Union speech in 2023. This Thursday the Democratic president will once again get on the congressional rostrum to offer his annual address. According to 'The Post', so far last year, the president has only been able to fulfill four of the most striking proposals he made. Among those pending, a bipartisan law on immigration, the regulation of the carrying of assault weapons or the cap on the price of insulin.