

We open a press review with the cover of the French newspaper ‘Libération’ dedicated to the Ukrainian people in the week that marks one year since the start of the Russian invasion. We continue with the ‘Kyiv Independent’ and ‘Politico’ who, given Biden’s surprise visit to kyiv, reopen the debate on how far Western support for Ukraine will go. We close with a fragment of the France 24 interview with Seymour Hersh about the controversy surrounding his article “how the US eliminated the Nord Stream”.

