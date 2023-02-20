We open a press review with the cover of the French newspaper ‘Libération’ dedicated to the Ukrainian people in the week that marks one year since the start of the Russian invasion. We continue with the ‘Kyiv Independent’ and ‘Politico’ who, given Biden’s surprise visit to kyiv, reopen the debate on how far Western support for Ukraine will go. We close with a fragment of the France 24 interview with Seymour Hersh about the controversy surrounding his article “how the US eliminated the Nord Stream”.
#Press #review #Biden #visits #Ukraine #decisive #moment #presidency #Politico
Valkeakoski shooting | The investigation was completed: This is known about the truck shooting
Homeland|Valkeakoski shootingThe October shooting in Valkeakoski ended with the death of one man from Pirkanmaa born in the 1990s and...
Leave a Reply