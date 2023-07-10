We open a press review in the United Kingdom, after the scandal that has affected the public television channel ‘BBC’. On Saturday, July 8, the British tabloid ‘The Sun’ published exclusively that one of its presenters paid 35,000 pounds to a minor in exchange for sexual photos. The presenter has been suspended and the case referred to the police, but the ‘BBC’ has received a barrage of criticism for knowing about the issue since May and not having done anything so far.

