We interview Judge Baltasar Garzón, coordinator of the international defense of Julian Assange, to address the situation of the founder of Wikileaks, imprisoned in “British Guantánamo” pending his possible extradition to the United States. Garzón points out that “the big media have abandoned their client” in the face of this “political persecution” and assures, among other things, that the investigation in Sweden for alleged sexual assault was “a setup.”

