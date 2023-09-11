Italy-Spain

The challenge, in the end, is always the same: Italy against Spain. In recent years, France, with Fabio Quartararo, had tried to join the duopoly that has governed the MotoGP for over twenty years, but Yamaha’s problems have pushed the Niçois rider away from the top positions. The comparison, however, is now all Ducati style: at Misano Pecco Bagnaia he was the hero, capable of picking up a second and third place between the Sprint and the classic race a week after the near-tragedy in Barcelona. On Italian soil, however, he took home the heaviest points Jorge Martin, first both on Saturday – qualifying and Sprint – and on Sunday. It had already happened to him at the Sachsenring and now the ranking has shortened.

The points that separate the two rivals are 36: a margin that is still good on the reigning champion’s side, but which the presence of short races makes it much less solid than it would have been a year ago. And thinking about the comeback from -91 staged 12 months ago by Bagnaia without the help of the Sprints, one might think that at this point the duel restarts almost evenly. Third wheel is Pecco’s friend-rival, Marco Bezzecchi. He is 65 points behind the leader, on the eve of a fundamental sequence of seven consecutive races between Asia and Oceania: the World Cup will be decided here. In the Italian newspapers, meanwhile, we can already feel the taste of head-to-head.

Suffering and reward

“The red colored Misano straight repaid Bagnaia for all the efforts and suffering he endured – underlines Matteo Aglio on The print – […] limiting the damage was the only possible strategy and he followed it to perfection. She even tried for a moment to put the wheels in front of Jorge, but it was an impossible task. […] The Spaniard from the Pramac team was impeccable and has gone from being a minor annoyance in his bid for the world title to becoming a concern. Thirty-six points are a small advantage, which can be lost in the space of just one Grand Prix. […]”.

“The world championship has reopened, Pecco […] – confirms Massimo Calandri on La Repubblica – […] Theoretically, in 2 weeks Jorge Martin could even lead the standings. […]. How good, that “Martinator”: he dominated both races of the weekend. […]. Upon arrival [Bagnaia], remained bent over the Ducati tank for a long time, no one had the courage to hug him. He took off his helmet, very pale. […] He returns home to nearby Pesaro, accompanied by his girlfriend Domizia. He still limps a little. The large hematoma behind the knee […] which had been driving him mad with pain all week, began to decline. Ice, physiotherapy, rest. It should all be finished in a week […]”.