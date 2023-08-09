





06:21 In the Press Review, the Russian media report an explosion in a factory northeast of Moscow that left at least 45 people injured. The industrial plant, which previously produced optical equipment, was the scene of the huge explosion that damaged nearby buildings and shattered windows. © France 24

In Revista de Prensa, the Russian media report an explosion in a factory northeast of Moscow that left at least 45 people injured. The industrial plant, which previously produced optical equipment, was the scene of the loud detonation that damaged nearby buildings and shattered windows. According to Moscow, the incident would not be related to two drones launched on August 9 against the region to which the Russian capital belongs and which the Kremlin attributes to Ukraine.