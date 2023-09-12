We open Press Review with media reports about the first joint military exercises between Armenia and the United States, classified as “hostile” actions by the Government of Moscow, which has been a historical ally of Yerevan. Recently, the Armenian authorities have classified their rapprochement with Russia as a “strategic error” and have sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine; So the press wonders if the Kremlin is losing its main ally in the Caucasus.

