





We open Press Review with the headlines from the Haitian and international press following the resignation announcement of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

We open Press Review with the headlines from the Haitian and international press following the resignation announcement of the interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry. Late on Monday, from Puerto Rico, he issued a prerecorded message confirming that, following the establishment of a Presidential Council for the transition, he and his Executive will be leaving office. The negotiations during Monday's day in Jamaica, led by Caricom (Caribbean Community), marked the final point for Henry. Although according to a US official cited by 'Jamaica Observer', the president had already promised the United States on Friday his imminent resignation.