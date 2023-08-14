We open the Press Review with the main headlines of the Argentine press, which reflect the surprise victory of the far-right Javier Milei in Sunday’s primary elections, known as PASO, where the outsider established himself as the leading political force on a national scale. The Spanish media ‘El País’ reports that Argentina is now entering an “unknown” period ahead of the presidential elections on October 22.

