We open the Press Review with the main headlines of the Argentine press, which reflect the surprise victory of the far-right Javier Milei in Sunday’s primary elections, known as PASO, where the outsider established himself as the leading political force on a national scale. The Spanish media ‘El País’ reports that Argentina is now entering an “unknown” period ahead of the presidential elections on October 22.
#Press #review #Argentina #enters #unknown #territory #País #victory #ultra #Milei #PASO
Tennis | The Finnish team for the World Tennis Championships was named
The captain of the Finnish team, Jarkko Nieminen, states that reaching the final tournament is the goal.Emil Ruusuvuori, Harri Heliövaara,...
Leave a Reply