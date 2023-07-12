





We open Press review in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the NATO summit ends. From there, the President of Ukraine has thanked his Western partners for their support, but has also assured that he finds it “shameful” that there is still no official date for Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance. While kyiv tries to speed up the process as much as possible, countries like the United States are wary of a possible head-on clash with Russia.