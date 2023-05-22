





We open the Press Review reviewing the echoes left in the Chinese media by the G7 summit, held this weekend in Hiroshima (Japan). The ‘Global Times’, aligned with the Communist Party, maintains that the conclave was nothing but an “anti-China laboratory”, which was the only attraction of the conclusions document signed by the parties and that it supposes a “brutal interference in the internal affairs of China and an undisguised attempt at confrontation between powers”.