We open Revista de Prensa commenting on some of the headlines carried by the US media after the announcement made the day before by former President Donald Trump, who assured that he will present his candidacy as leader of the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Specifically, ‘The The New York Times’ comments in its editorial that with this announcement, the dangers for democracy intensify and that neither Trump nor his followers can be considered guarantors of democracy.

