We open Press Review with preliminary reports from the Palestinian-Israeli media after a new military incursion by Tel Aviv forces into a refugee camp in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank. According to ‘Al Jazeera’, the offensive resulted in at least five deaths and more than 60 wounded, although the figures continue to develop. Among the fatalities, a minor under the age of 15 and three young people between the ages of 19 and 29. Among the wounded, a Palestinian cameraman.